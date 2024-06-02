Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. 10,548,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959,931. The firm has a market cap of $132.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

