Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Vectors Research Management LLC lessened its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,505. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

