Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 35,852 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,852 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after buying an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 3,547 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $275,247.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

IRM stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.69. 2,343,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

