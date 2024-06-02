Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 679 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. 1,764,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,701. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

