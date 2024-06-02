Vectors Research Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises about 0.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,181 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 62,580.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in First Solar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,860 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,652 shares of company stock worth $16,151,867 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. 5,149,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $286.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.16.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

