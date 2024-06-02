Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,407,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,199. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $263.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

