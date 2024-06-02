Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Stake Lowered by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 489.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 795.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VNQI stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 140,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,020. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.