Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,024. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

