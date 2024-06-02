Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $145.71

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.71 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.04). Town Centre Securities shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.04), with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £67.46 million, a PE ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 146.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.39.

Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Insider Activity at Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.80), for a total value of £28,200 ($36,015.33). 65.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.

