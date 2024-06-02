Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Team has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Team
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
