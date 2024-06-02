Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Team has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Team

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 60,435 shares of company stock worth $381,370 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.