Surmodics’ (SRDX) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their market perform rating on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRDX. StockNews.com cut Surmodics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRDX

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of SRDX opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Surmodics has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $599.78 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Surmodics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Surmodics by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.