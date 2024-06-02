StockNews.com Lowers FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
FRP Price Performance
FRPH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.10.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
