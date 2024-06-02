StockNews.com Lowers Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Get Banner alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BANR

Banner Stock Up 1.7 %

Banner stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Banner has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. Banner had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 100.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banner by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banner

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.