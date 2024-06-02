StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $490.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.61. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.71. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $367.51 and a 52-week high of $493.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 447.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

