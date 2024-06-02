SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Free Report) by 231.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,569 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.93% of Vinci Partners Investments worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VINP. TheStreet raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

VINP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,401. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $566.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Further Reading

