SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSAC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
NYSE BSAC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.88. 254,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,665. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
