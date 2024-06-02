Short Interest in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Drops By 7.9%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IMAQW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

