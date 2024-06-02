Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Grows By 16.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,300 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IM Cannabis Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IMCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 69,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,705. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 75.51% and a negative net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

