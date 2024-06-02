Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Expands By 6.9%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE EE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 554,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,044. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Excelerate Energy has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.42.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EE. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on EE

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.