Short Interest in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Expands By 18.0%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Insider Transactions at Disc Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 359,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,410. Disc Medicine has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.06.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.