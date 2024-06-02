Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 259.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. StockNews.com lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 167,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,114. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.43.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

