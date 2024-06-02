Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

OSCR has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of OSCR opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

