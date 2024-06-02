Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASTH
Astrana Health Stock Up 3.4 %
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.