REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.38. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

