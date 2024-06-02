Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS RBGPF traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $80.15.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
