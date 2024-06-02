Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $18.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.50.

Separately, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $351.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHI. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

