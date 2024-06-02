Rathbones Group PLC Sells 144,725 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,725 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.38.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

IDXX stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.95. 935,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.87. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.