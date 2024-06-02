Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $820.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,467.57 or 0.99879055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012110 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00112718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $580.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

