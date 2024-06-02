Qtron Investments LLC Purchases 1,473 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $303.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $224.40 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.