Qtron Investments LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,649,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $502,585,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

