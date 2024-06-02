Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

Powell Industries stock opened at $179.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $209.14.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

In other news, Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 48.5% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 198.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.