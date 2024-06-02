PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $9.93 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00008768 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000094 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.