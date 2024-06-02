PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
PHK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.15.
PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.
About PIMCO High Income Fund
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
