PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

PHK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $5.15.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

