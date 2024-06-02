Pepe (PEPE) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

Pepe (PEPE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Pepe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $6.01 billion and $1.36 billion worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pepe

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00001474 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $1,209,754,255.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

