Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 20,429 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 484.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.54. 613,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

