Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 443,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,671,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 259,142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 9.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. 68,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $282.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.48. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

