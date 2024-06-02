OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the April 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLN remained flat at $0.01 on Friday. 282,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,797. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins, which includes bacteria and viruses, hormones, drugs, and pesticides.

