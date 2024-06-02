Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

OBT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The company has a market cap of $277.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Orange County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $64.01.

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 26.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orange County Bancorp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,485 shares of company stock valued at $76,046. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

