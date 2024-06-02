Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Onyx Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONYX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.20. 1,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onyx Acquisition Co. I news, major shareholder Carronade Capital Management, sold 180,000 shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onyx Acquisition Co. I

About Onyx Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONYX. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Onyx Acquisition Co I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in general industrials and construction technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

