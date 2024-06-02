Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.
Read Our Latest Report on Omnicell
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Omnicell Price Performance
NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 315,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
See Also
