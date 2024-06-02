Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Omnicell by 65.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.59. 315,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $246.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

