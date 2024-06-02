OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 79,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OKYO Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKYO traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.49. 14,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. OKYO Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OKYO Pharma stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of OKYO Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on OKYO Pharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

