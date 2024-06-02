Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $10.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 89,963 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
