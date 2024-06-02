Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $10.48. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 89,963 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

