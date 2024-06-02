NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NOVONIX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVX opened at $1.91 on Thursday. NOVONIX has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOVONIX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOVONIX stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in NOVONIX were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

