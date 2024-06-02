NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXTC. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a research report on Friday.

NextCure Price Performance

Shares of NXTC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 70,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,123. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.54. NextCure has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Stories

