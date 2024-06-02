Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Cut by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 428,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 446,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,568,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.