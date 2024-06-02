Morgan Stanley Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $18.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:AEO opened at $21.97 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $61,315,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

