Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $133.71 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.13. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.27%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

