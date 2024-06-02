Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
MCARY remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Mercari has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.42.
Mercari Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.