Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

MCARY remained flat at $5.66 during midday trading on Friday. 57 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Mercari has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $13.42.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

