MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s 5th Largest Position

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.3% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $25.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,725.58. 456,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,599.96. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

