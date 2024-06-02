McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $569.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,830. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $373.28 and a twelve month high of $570.59. The company has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total value of $392,895.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total value of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

